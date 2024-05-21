Four Seasons Orlando Reacts to Viral Baby TikTok, Open to Collaborating

A baby who's gone viral for precociously expressing her excitement for the Four Seasons ... just might have a future in the travel biz, because the luxury hotel's pumped about the shout out.

The manager for the Four Seasons Orlando tells TMZ … the company was blown away by the little one's now-viral reaction -- which showed the diaper-clad youngster (no more than 1 or 2) happily declaring she wanted to stay at the pricey hotel.

Play video content TMZ.com

He added ... "We were so happy to see such a reaction from the baby and family. We are not surprised that it had such an impact on social media. We are really happy about it."

ICYMI ... TikTok users couldn't get enough of the baby, joking the little one had better taste than most people, as the hotel averages $1350/night. Others praised the youngster for being wise beyond her years, since she was responsive to such a specific question at a very young age.

The video has already been viewed more than 28 million times, and prompted more than 30,000 comments ... inspiring countless stitches on the social media site.

So, what's next for the Four Seasons-loving baby??? While the manager says they've never had a child ambassador before, they're not ruling it out -- quipping they'll take a peek "at the credentials and the resume of the baby."

Play video content TikTok / sobrizzle

For those wondering why the baby girl and her family are such fans of the hotel, the manager explains the establishment has plenty of amenities -- from rock climbing to an explorer pool and dine-in movies -- that make it a family-friendly space.