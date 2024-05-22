Kid Falls Unconscious After Being Choked Out by Bully, Video

Play video content

Everyone knows kids can be cruel, but nowhere was that more evident recently than in a video making the rounds on social media showing a boy getting choked out by an adolescent bully.

Check out the horrific footage posted to X by MMA Fighter Dillon Danis ... the vid opens with the bully coming up behind the boy as someone else films them.

The bully then orders the boy to tilt his head back before putting him in a headlock. The helpless youngster asks for the bully to stop if he says to.

But, the bully's bent on choking the boy, lifting him up off the pavement with a tight forearm around his neck until his entire body goes limp.

The bully then dropped the unconscious boy face first on a patch of grass nearby as the filmmaker burst out in laughter.

What happened to the three kids after that was anyone's guess since the video suddenly cut off. It's also a mystery exactly where and when all this occurred or if the cops got involved.

One thing's for sure, though, Dillon was sickened by the senseless act of violence in the video he posted.

Dillon wrote, "Could have killed the poor kid. If we find his name, I’ll pay for his membership at any local Jiu Jitsu gym."