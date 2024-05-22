Ex-NFL Star Taylor Lewan Saves Snapping Turtle From Traffic!!!

Taylor Lewan showed Wednesday morning he's got a big ole heart to go along with his big muscles ... as he helped save a turtle from becoming roadkill!!

The former NFL star said he performed the good deed a short time after dropping off his kids at school ... when he noticed a huge snapping turtle trying to cross a roadway in the Nashville area.

Lewan stated on his Instagram page he got it off the side of the road and into a grassy area safe and sound.

His wife, though, claimed she was more of the hero in the story ... writing in the comment section of the ex-offensive lineman's post, "You were too scared to touch it so you made me carry it across the 4 lane highway. Once it was safe you took a photo op with it."

Lewan didn't exactly deny the allegation ... joking, "Wasn’t scared at all, definitely didn’t make Taylin pick it up first to make sure it was safe."