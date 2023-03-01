Taylor Lewan Says He Told Titans To Drop Off Equipment, 'Stop Overreacting'

Play video content Twitter / @TaylorLewan77

Taylor Lewan is clearing the air ... admitting he asked the Titans to drop off his football equipment/belongings at his home, telling everyone to "stop overreacting."

On Tuesday, the former star left tackle posted a photo of two trash bags (and a pair of shoulder pads) on his porch, along with the comment, "Shout out to the Titans dropping my stuff off today. They even let me keep the shoulder pads."

Most fans interpreted the message as sarcastic, assuming Lewan was shading his former team for just dropping his crap off outside.

But, Lewan -- who was recently cut by Tennessee -- says that's not the case ... he actually asked the team to drop everything off outside.

"Yeah it's in trash bags, who cares," Taylor said. "What does it need to be in a horse-drawn chariot, a gold chariot that they ride up in and say, 'Hey, thanks for the last nine years.'"

The 31-year-old spent nine seasons with the franchise ... but despite being cut, the 3x Pro Bowler says he has nothing but love for the org. and their relationship is fine.

"Let's stop overreacting."