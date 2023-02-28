Taylor Lewan Claims Titans Dumped His Equipment On Porch After Release

The Tennessee Titans appear to be giving Taylor Lewan the ex treatment after releasing him last week -- the 9-year vet says the team savagely dropped off his football equipment on his front porch.

Lewan posted a pic of the scene to Twitter on Monday ... showing 3 garbage bags on his doorstep.

"Shout out to the @Titans dropping my stuff off today. They even let me keep the shoulder pads," Lewan, who spent his entire NFL career with Tennessee, said in the tweet.

In the pic, you can see what appears to be an assortment of red and white cleats in a clear plastic bag ... and a pair of football pads as well.

The 31-year-old was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft ... but after Lewan failed a physical last week, the team decided to move on from the 3-time Pro Bowler.

Lewan was a force on the field ... but he tore his ACL in 2020 after playing in five games, and tore his ACL again this season in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.

Unclear if Lewan will retire following his release ... but Taylor has been keeping the Internet buzzin' after pretending he was in a romantic relationship with Jeffree Star.

Star appeared on Taylor's podcast ... and revealed that the photos of him and his "mystery boo" was the NFL star tackle -- but the two said it was strictly business and nothing more.