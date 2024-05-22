Jelly Roll's Teen Daughter Caught on Camera Sneaking Out of the House

Jelly Roll's daughter Bailee Ann just went through every teen's rite of passage -- trying, and failing, to sneak outta the house for a night of fun.

The 16-year-old's stepmom Bunnie XO playfully roasted her on TikTok, sharing the hilarious security cam footage with her millions of followers Tuesday. Check it out ... Bailee and a pal are seen crouching down in an attempt to evade her home security cameras, but, obviously, they were wildly unsuccessful.

The pair then make their way down JR's yard ... only to be swiftly sent back to the house by security.

Bunnie playfully shakes her head at Bailee in the video -- which is fair since the footage shows the teens trying to sneak away at 1:20 AM. The podcaster added, "Grounded for life 🤣 jk."

Fans couldn't get enough of the footage ... with many sharing that they're grateful security cameras weren't a thing when they were growing up.

One follower quipped, "Oh to be 16 again 😂."

Bunnie and Bailee have an incredibly close relationship, with Bunnie regularly documenting their hijinks together on social media. Back in April, Bunnie filmed herself and Bailee enjoying another teen milestone -- buying Bailee's first car for her 16th birthday.

As Bunnie shared at the time, Bailee was allowed to pick any car -- within a set budget -- and she chose a white GMC Sierra 1500.

Jelly publicly celebrated Bailee's birthday by inviting her onstage during his Stagecoach set ... serenading her with the "Happy Birthday" tune.