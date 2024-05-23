NFL's Jaelan Phillips Finds 'Massive' Wild Iguana Bathing In His Toilet

Play video content

Jaelan Phillips is cool with Dolphins, but clearly not lizards ... 'cause after the Miami star discovered a large iguana had somehow invaded his toilet, he freaked out!

The linebacker was surprised to find the little creature chillin' in his bathroom on Thursday afternoon ... and he was so terrified of it, that he told his Instagram followers in a series of hilarious videos that he had to call out an exterminator to handle the situation for $150.

While he waited for the expert to arrive on the scene ... the 24-year-old said he had absolutely no idea how the green beast got into his toilet bowl -- insisting "he's not a pet."

"I just want to know if he came up through there like a Ninja Turtle, or if he was living in the garage or something," he said.

Throughout his videos, Phillips said the iguana was "massive" ... and at the end of one, he put his NFL-sized hand up next to it to show it really was a big-ass reptile!!