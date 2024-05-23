Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's 3-Year-Old Son Brain Dead After Toy Tractor Accident

The son of rodeo star Spencer Wright has been tragically diagnosed as brain dead following an accident involving a toy tractor in Utah earlier this week.

The Beaver County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at around 6 PM on Tuesday ... after 3-year-old Levi Wright drove his toy tractor into a nearby river.

BCSO said multiple agencies were dispatched to the location ... and the child was quickly pulled out of the water. Life-saving measures were taken on the scene -- before he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Sadly, a rep for Levi's parents, Kallie and Spencer, said despite first responders' best efforts, their son is brain dead.

"Levi's heart is beating on its own," they wrote in a post on Facebook, "he has a will to breathe but his sweet little brain was without oxygen too long and there is no coming back from that."

On Wednesday, however, they said in an update they're still holding out some hope for a miracle.

"He is getting an EEG, to monitor any brain activity and we haven't heard much on what they're seeing yet," they said. "They've also started him on antibiotics and will do an MRI Friday or Saturday!"

Kallie -- who has three kids with Spencer -- thanked everyone for their support and asked for further prayers.

"We don't know what the future holds, please don't let prayers for my baby dim or his story become old news!" Kallie said. "Keep praying for him."

Spencer, who started his rodeo career in high school, was ranked 35th in the world last year and has won several titles, including the 2014 World Championship.