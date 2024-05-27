Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Bachelorette' Star Trista Sutter Resurfaces, Suffers Self-Doubt and Fear

Trista Sutter is putting to be rumors she's missing or dead ... resurfacing with her fam in Mexico and telling fans on Insta she's on a journey to combat self-doubt and fear.

Trista wrote, "Geez, people. Can't a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!"

Unclear which, if any of her scenarios are true, but she went on ... "In all seriousness, for those concerned, I'm safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful."

She went on ... An opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school year needs were in the best, most capable hands."

Those hands are Ryan Sutter's, who openly worried on social a few days ago after Trista's week-long absence, saying, "I want to know how you're doing. I want to support and encourage and cheer you on. I want to be there for you. But I can't."

That caused panic among fans, who have followed the journey/marriage of Ryan and Trista for more than 2 decades.

In her statement, she said she was suffering some "serious self doubt and fear." As for specifics, she says she's share it "in due time."

Translation in the reality world ... stay tuned!

