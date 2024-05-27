Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Celebrates 10th Birthday

Play video content

Chris Brown's little girl ain't so little anymore -- his daughter Royalty's celebrating her 10th birthday today, and it looks like she's a big Beyoncé fan!

Chris and Royalty were super close and in the pics her mom, Nia Guzman, posted from the bday celebration ... where everyone where everyone was rocking some western flair.

As mom announced on social media, "THIS WAS A TEXAS RODEO" ... an apparent shout-out to Bey's "Texas Hold 'Em" lyrics. The party featured line dancing, a ferris wheel and more western-themed decorations than you could shake a stick at!

Daddy and daughter have come a long way. Remember, Chris didn't even know about Royalty until she was roughly 8 months old. He and Nia went through a nasty custody battle before settling on shared custody.

By all accounts, they've been totally cool as co-parents for years now, and it's clear how happy Royalty is from the way she was grinning at her party.

Chris named his 7th studio album after his firstborn, and in 2015 he explained that decision to Hot 97, saying ... "My daughter is the biggest part of my life."