Nicki Minaj Threatens to Fire Tour DJ For Signing Fan's Boobs

Nicki Minaj Threatens to Fire Tour DJ ... Pic of Him Signing Boobs!!!
Nicki Minaj doesn't seem too happy with her the DJ on her tour ... tweeting out he might end up on the chopping block -- all 'cause he signed a fan's breasts.
The rapper tweeted out a response to a pic floating around the internet of DJ Boof -- the DJ on her "Pink Friday 2" tour -- putting a sharpie to a fan's boobs ... scribbling his name with a big ole grin on his face.
Boof says the fan asked him to sign her chest ... adding text to the post claiming he'd finally hit famous status -- 'cause people wanted his John Hancock on their boobs!
I promise I’ll fire him if I EVAHHHHH see this again. Df https://t.co/peqSC5sINm— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2024 @NICKIMINAJ
But, seems Nicki's not too stoked on Boof's newfound perks of the gig -- retweeting the pic on X and writing, "I promise I’ll fire him if I EVAHHHHH see this again. Df."
Unclear if Nicki's joking here or not ... but, she seems straight-up done with nonsense these days -- not surprising given the stressful weekend she just endured.
As we reported ... Nicki live streamed a run-in with Amsterdam police, who told her she was under arrest. She eventually made it out of custody with just a fine -- but, she had to cancel a show in Manchester, and she's none too pleased with how cops treated her in the Netherlands.
She even touched on the incident -- albeit briefly -- during her show in Birmingham last night ... and, she told fans she's going to fight tooth and nail against the cops in Holland.
So, maybe it's just a bit of stress coming out ... though Boof may want to keep his pen to himself for the time being.