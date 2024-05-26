Nicki Minaj Seems to Address Police Incident During Birmingham Concert

Nicki Minaj isn't shying away from the haters after her recent run-in with the law ... seemingly addressing the incident to all those people who cracked jokes while she dealt with her legal troubles.

The singer-songwriter took the stage in Birmingham, England Sunday ... just one day after being detained while leaving Amsterdam and having to cancel her show in Manchester -- and, she touched on the moment briefly during her show.

Check out the clip ... NM calls out all the trolls on the internet who were laughing at her for about five or six hours -- the amount of time she says she was detained -- before adding, "Guess who's still winning, bitch!!!"

At this, the Barbz go nuts ... screaming and shouting their love for the star who's had a whirlwind 24 hours.

ICYMI ... Nicki live streamed a confrontation with police where she was detained, and one of them claims she was under arrest -- including the moment she stepped into a police vehicle to be taken to a local police precinct.

While police wouldn't say specifically if they took Minaj in custody ... they did admit they had a 41-year-old American woman -- who they released after issuing a small fine.

Nicki seems less pissed about the incident and more concerned with the clowns online -- though that doesn't mean she plans on taking this one on the chin.

Minaj apologized to her fans for missing the show -- and let them all know she plans to go after the cops with a bunch of video evidence she claims to have.