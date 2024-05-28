Hayden Hopkins Expecting Child With MLB Player Joey Gallo, Not Mark Davis

The woman rumored to be expecting a child with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is actually welcoming a baby with MLB player Joey Gallo, TMZ Sports has learned.

The erroneous reports were made over the weekend ... with several irresponsible NFL social media accounts assuming Hayden Hopkins -- who was spotted alongside the team owner at a game in 2022 -- was pregnant with his first kid.

We got down to the bottom of things ... and as it turns out, there is still a sports connection to Hopkins' future baby -- just not what was previously indicated.

We're told the child belongs to Gallo -- a current member of the Washington Nationals -- and it was a planned pregnancy.

Despite not having the correct info, football fans ran wild with the report ... with many assuming the blonde beauty was a "special" guest of Davis' during her appearance at the Vegas game -- AKA, they were dating.

As it turns out, we're told Hopkins has only had cordial interactions with the guy ... and she visited the owner's suite due to her work with the team's dance squad -- the Raiderettes -- as well as longtime communications with players and coaches within the organization.

Long story short -- NOTHING happened between Hayden and Mark.

Regardless, the damage has already been done ... and we're told a special time in Hayden's life has been wrecked due to a couple accounts looking for clicks.

Hayden also addressed the speculation in an Instagram post ... saying "Joey and I are excited to welcome our baby in the fall."