Mark Davis Appears To Drink Copious Amounts Of Water During Raiders' Blowout Win

Just win hydrate, baby!

Mark Davis appeared to take his water consumption very seriously during his Raiders' game against the Chargers on Thursday night -- seemingly putting away SEVEN bottles of H2O in his suite seat!!!

Davis' eyebrow-raising beverage choices were brought to light at some point during Vegas' win over the Bolts ... when cameras captured him at Allegiant Stadium with an insane number of empty bottles lined up on a ledge in front of his luxury box chair.

Me: I bet Mark Davis reaches down to get a drink of water



Also me (a couple seconds later): What the eff bro! pic.twitter.com/EQBx3xdMTN — TWELVEWOOD (@TwelveWood) December 15, 2023 @TwelveWood

It's, of course, unclear whether he was the one who put them all away or if it was a team effort with others nearby ... as Davis was only seen sippin' from a cup on camera. Although it's probably a safe bet to assume he at least had most of them.

Social media users had plenty of fun with the sight -- with one writing on X, "Mark Davis out here collecting water bottles like they're infinity stones."

Another user said simply, "Mark Davis f***ing loves water."