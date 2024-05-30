Darryl Strawberry Says He's Back At Full Strength After 'Massive' Heart Attack

Play video content TMZSports.com

Darryl Strawberry's back to feeling 100 percent --- and he couldn't be happier about it ... revealing to TMZ Sports this week he nearly died from the heart attack he suffered in March.

The Mets legend opened up to us about his medical scare while out in NYC ... and he said things got so bad with his heart at the time of the emergency, doctors couldn't believe he survived.

"My heart was pumping at 40 percent," said Strawberry, who described the heart attack as a "massive" one. "So, there was a lot going on. There was not a lot of blood flowing through my heart at that particular time."

Thankfully, the eight-time All-Star said his wife got him to the hospital quickly ... and medics were able to patch him up before things got dire.

Now, he says he's grateful to be fully recovered ... and he's warning others to use him as a cautionary tale.

"We only got one shot at this life," he said, "make it count."