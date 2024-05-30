Mets' Jorge Lopez Throws Glove In Stands After Ejection ... Calls Out Team

A bad outing for Mets reliever Jorge Lopez got worse and worse as the night went on ... 'cause not only did he throw his glove into the stands after getting ejected, he also unloaded on his team in a post-game interview -- and now, he's losing his spot on the roster.

The whole meltdown started shortly after Lopez gave up a two-run home run to Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani amid the Mets' late-game collapse ... when he started arguing over a checked swing call during the next at-bat.

Jorge López has been ejected by third base umpire Ramon De Jesus.



López threw his glove into the crowd on his way off the field. pic.twitter.com/5BlF6badFQ — SNY (@SNYtv) May 29, 2024 @SNYtv

Lopez got in a heated argument with the third-base ump over the ruling ... which resulted in him getting booted from the contest.

"I don't regret it."



- Jorge López on his glove toss pic.twitter.com/NB0cDJ5w0i — SNY (@SNYtv) May 30, 2024 @SNYtv

As he left the field, he threw his mitt into the crowd in frustration ... and when reporters asked him about his actions in the locker room, he said he didn't regret it one bit -- and he proceeded to call the Mets "the worst team in probably the whole f***ing MLB."

There was some speculation Lopez's comments were misunderstood ... but he later doubled down and said that's what he meant.

Jorge López was asked to clarify his comments about the Mets being "the worst team in the whole f--king MLB" pic.twitter.com/xjaJhGsCOz — SNY (@SNYtv) May 30, 2024 @SNYtv

Following the game, the Mets elected to designate Lopez for assignment ... meaning he'll be either traded, released or booted to the minors.