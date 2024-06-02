Hollywood Shines For Graduation Season .... Con-grads!

They did it y'all, they did the damn thang! Hollywood's hitting colleges and schools all over the country to celebrate THEIR graduates while some celebs are stepping up to mic for commencement speeches!

Celebs like Reese Witherspoon gloated over her niece Abby Witherspoon -- also an actress -- graduating high school, 'RHOA' star Kandi Burruss attended the NYU ceremony in honor of her daughter Riley and Jessie, and Eric Decker's fam nailed the "cute" assignment, proudly posing for Vivian's elementary school graduation.

Take a walk across the podium into our gallery of graduation stars!