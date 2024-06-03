Madonna Says Real Fans Know Her Concerts Run Late, Slams Lawsuit Plaintiffs

Madonna is making moves to get a lawsuit over her late concert start times thrown outta court ... and in the process, she's taking shots at the men who are suing her.

The singer is facing a class action lawsuit accusing her of starting her concerts late, but now she's firing back ... arguing her real fans know she always takes the stage well after the scheduled start time.

Play video content DECEMBER 2023 TMZ.com

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Madonna says her stans understand how her concerts work ... namely, she runs late and the time printed on her concert tickets is NOT an indication of when she will actually take the stage.

In this instance, the lawsuit claims Madonna started her act at 10:30 PM on nights when the show was supposed to start at 8:30 PM.

In the docs, Madonna says ... "If a fan is familiar enough with Madonna's concert history to know her performances run for two hours and fifteen minutes, that fan would surely know that Madonna typically takes the stage well after the ticketed event time (after an opening act, set transition, and so on) and plays late into the night."

Play video content DECEMBER 2023 Tik Tok / @notanotherfangirl_

Remember ... Madonna was sued by a man named Michael Fellows -- who is trying to put together the class action -- back in January after she got a late start at a few December concerts in Brooklyn.

Madonna's calling out Michael here ... and asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.