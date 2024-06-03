Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Madonna Says Real Fans Know Her Concerts Run Late, Slams Lawsuit Plaintiffs

Madonna Real Fans Know When My Show Starts ... Toss This Suit, Judge!!!

Madonna celebration tour
Getty

Madonna is making moves to get a lawsuit over her late concert start times thrown outta court ... and in the process, she's taking shots at the men who are suing her.

The singer is facing a class action lawsuit accusing her of starting her concerts late, but now she's firing back ... arguing her real fans know she always takes the stage well after the scheduled start time.

DECEMBER 2023
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER
TMZ.com

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Madonna says her stans understand how her concerts work ... namely, she runs late and the time printed on her concert tickets is NOT an indication of when she will actually take the stage.

In this instance, the lawsuit claims Madonna started her act at 10:30 PM on nights when the show was supposed to start at 8:30 PM.

Inside Madonna's "The Celebration Tour"
Launch Gallery
Inside The Celebration Tour Launch Gallery
Getty

In the docs, Madonna says ... "If a fan is familiar enough with Madonna's concert history to know her performances run for two hours and fifteen minutes, that fan would surely know that Madonna typically takes the stage well after the ticketed event time (after an opening act, set transition, and so on) and plays late into the night."

DECEMBER 2023
FASHIONABLY LATE
Tik Tok / @notanotherfangirl_

Remember ... Madonna was sued by a man named Michael Fellows -- who is trying to put together the class action -- back in January after she got a late start at a few December concerts in Brooklyn.

Madonna -- Touring Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Touring Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Madonna's calling out Michael here ... and asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

It will be interesting to see if her argument works. Frankly, anyone who has ever been to any major concert knows the main act hardly ever takes the stage at the time on the ticket.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later