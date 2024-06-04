Comedian Punched In Face Over Sexual Joke About Father's 3-Month-Old Son

Play video content

A comedian in Spain got cracked after making a sexual joke about another guy's baby boy, with Papa Bear showing up at one of his shows and letting his fists fly ... which is on video.

The brutal attack played out on camera Monday night in Madrid, where comic Jaime Caravaca was doing a stand-up act. In the middle of the show, however, Alberto Pugilato rushed the stage and confronted Jaime, squaring up and landing a punch.

Alberto -- who's been described as a "far-right activist" and is very active on social media -- accused Jaime of making a dirty joke about his 3-month-old on X ... and told stunned onlookers he was just a father defending his son.

A couple days before the attack, Alberto posted an image of him and his 3-month-old son ... and Jaime's reply really pissed off the father.

The translation of Jaime's reply reads ... "Nothing and no one can prevent the possibility that he is gay, and when he grows up he gets tired of sucking black c***."

After landing the blow, Alberto tells Jaime to say the joke to his face, calling him "trash" and cornering him. Alberto stops and apologizes, saying he's defending his child ... then throws another punch before ultimately backing off.

Jaime has since apologized on X, explaining ... "What was intended to be a joke was ultimately an unfortunate and not at all appropriate comment on my part. My apologies to anyone who feels affected. Let's put violence aside, and leave a good world for people to grow free."