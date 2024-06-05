Adam Levine Returning To 'The Voice' As a Judge, Joining Next Season

Play video content

Adam Levine is making a reality TV comeback ... returning to "The Voice" after several seasons away from the singing competition show.

The Maroon 5 frontman just announced his upcoming return as a coach on the NBC show ... he'll be back for Season 27, premiering next spring -- and in a video announcement he says he's well rested and ready to roll.

Remember ... Adam was one of the original coaches on "The Voice" when the show first premiered back in April 2011 ... when he was coaching alongside Blake Shelton, CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera.

AL was a constant for 16 seasons until leaving his post in 2019 ... and now he says he can't wait to get started once again.

Meanwhile, John Legend and Michael Bublé will return as coaches alongside Adam and first-timer Kelsea Ballerini.

Adam's coached three winners on "The Voice" ... Javier Colon in Season 1, Tessanne Chin in Season 5 and Jordan Smith in Season 9.