Blind Ex-USC Long Snapper Jake Olson Mourns Death of Guide Dog, Quebec

USC's Jake Olson Mourns Guide Dog's Death ... 'Fight On Forever Quebec'
Former USC long snapper Jake Olson shared the devastating news of his beloved service dog's death on Thursday ... releasing a heartbreaking message on the loss.
Olson became an inspiration to millions during his time with the Trojans -- despite losing his eyesight to cancer in 2009, he joined the team as a reserve walk-on in 2015 ... eventually making two game appearances in his career.
Olson and his dog, Quebec, were inseparable ... and the two formed a truly one-of-a-kind relationship.
"A bond was broken today that defies words," Olson said in his emotional goodbye. "A part of me died today along with the loss of my bestest friend I could have ever asked for. But a part of Quebec will always live on in my heart and life, along with all the lives he was able to touch."
Olson adored Quebec ... and even got a tattoo of his four-legged friend's paw on his chest a few years ago.
"In our 13 years together, Q graduated high school with me, college with me, met a US president, played in the Coliseum, ran on countless golf courses, and celebrated the best of times with me while enduring heart break with me."
RIP, Quebec.