Emma Roberts Getting Protection From Man She Claims Broke Into Her Home

Emma Roberts has the law on her side as she takes steps to protect herself from a man she claims broke into her home and called her cell phone from her landline.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge just granted the "American Horror Story" star a permanent restraining order against a 32-year-old man named Melvin Jeffery Conley.

Emma's 3-year-old son is also getting protection under the order ... after ER claimed Conley mentioned her kid by name, making her concerned about his intentions.

This all started last month when Emma beelined it to court and alleged Conley broke into her Los Angeles home May 7 or 8 while she was away ... allegedly seeking out her landline and dialing her mobile phone.

Emma claimed she got a missed call from her home phone number and figured it was a family member, so she called back and claims Conley answered. She says he addressed her as "Emma" and said she had given him permission to enter her home and stay there, which she denies.

What's more, Emma claims Conley sent her a "strange" text ... and she says she's living in fear he's going to try and come back to her home.