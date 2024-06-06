Spencer Wright's Wife Opens Up On Son's Death, I'll 'Lose Sleep Over This For Eternity'

Rodeo star Spencer Wright's wife Kallie is opening up about the tragedy that led to her 3-year-old son's death ... saying her decisions that day will haunt her for the rest of her life.

Kallie -- who married Spencer in 2018 -- went to Facebook early this morning, just days after young Levi's passing ... where she relived some of the gut-wrenching details.

Wright explained their 24-acre Utah property has a creek that separates their home from the kids' grandparents' house. The creek, according to Kallie, is usually dry ... but it wasn't on May 21, the day of the accident, and Levi was pulled into the water.

"Water only runs through for a short time during the year and can change overnight," Kallie said. "Levi did not do anything he hasn't done before, but this time the water was at its peak & strong enough to push his tractor off the road into the creek as he drove through."

"He asked me to ride his tractor and I explained that grandma wasn't home, he shouldn't drive through the creek or the road and just to ride around the house."

"As he drove off, I ran back in the house. That's a decision that will haunt me for the rest of my life."

The Beaver County Sheriff's Office rushed to the scene and found Levi ... they performed life-saving measures at the scene. Tragically, he was brain-dead when he arrived at the nearby hospital.

Sadly, Levi passed away less than two weeks later ... and Kallie knows she will never get over what happened.

"I pray anyone who judges me or has hurtful words to say never finds themself on the receiving end of a nightmare like this," Kallie said.

Spencer -- the Rio Grande Valley Livestock champ -- has yet to make a statement.