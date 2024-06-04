Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's 3-Year-Old Son Dies After Toy Tractor Accident

Rodeo star Spencer Wright's three-year-old son tragically passed away on Sunday ... two weeks after he was left in critical condition following a toy tractor accident.

A friend of the Wright family confirmed the heartbreaking news to People ... saying they had to make the impossible decision to let Levi go.

Wright's wife, Kallie, said on Sunday the family spoke with the top neurologists and came to the conclusion he would not survive the accident ... and it was time to face their biggest fear.

"Levi showed us just enough to buy us time for all of this," Kallie said on social media. "We prayed those things were him defying odds & proving to us that he wanted to stay here but we see now he wanted to give us time to find peace with letting him go."

"I told you my baby was thoughtful & considerate, I truly believe he did that for us."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we previously reported, the Beaver County Sheriff's Office in Utah said the incident happened at around 6 PM on May 21 ... after 3-year-old Levi Wright drove his toy tractor into a nearby river.

Levi was quickly pulled out of the water and life-saving measures were taken at the scene ... before he was airlifted to a nearby hospital. It was initially determined Levi was brain dead, but the family held out hope until the very end of his battle.

Spencer -- ranked 35th in the world last year -- has won several titles since starting his rodeo career in high school ... including the 2014 World Championship and the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show in Texas.