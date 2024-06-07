Celine Dion Says Stiff-Person Syndrome Feels Like Someone's Strangling Her

Celine Dion is providing the most raw, and heartbreaking, description of her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome ... and says trying to sing feels like someone's strangling her.

In her first TV interview since her diagnosis, the singer told "Today" host Hoda Kotb that the feeling of someone pushing on her throat made her voice sound off -- and she even mimicked it by speaking in a high-pitched voice.

Celine revealed it all started in her throat ... and she didn't think it was a big deal at first. But soon after, her hands and feet began cramping so badly she couldn't unlock them.

In fact, at one point, her muscle spasms were so intense she ended up with broken ribs.

Play video content 2/4/24

CD revealed her SPS diagnosis back in 2022, which eventually forced her to cancel her world tour. Her sister has also discussed her autoimmune disorder, mentioning how it sometimes leaves Celine totally immobilized.

Play video content DECEMBER 2022 Instagram / @celinedion

However, Celine's a fighter, and she's slowly making a comeback to the limelight ... showing up at NHL games and even taking on a presenting role at the Grammys this year.