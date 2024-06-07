Racewalker Loses Medal Position After Early Celebration In European Championships

A Spanish racewalker learned the hard way not to hot dog before crossing the finish line ... 'cause she was too busy celebrating to realize she was getting passed -- and ended up missing out on securing a medal!!

The hilarious moment went down right at the end of the women's 20km race walk at the 2024 European Athletics Championships ... when Laura Garcia-Caro had a comfortable third-place position as she approached the finish line.

😯La cara de Laura García-Caro lo dice todo.

Después de 20km se le escapa la medalla ante sus narices. pic.twitter.com/KMxWSzDu32 — Álvaro Coll - JJOO (@AlvaroColl_) June 7, 2024 @AlvaroColl_

Or so she thought.

In the broadcast footage of the race, Garcia-Caro is seen smiling from ear to ear with the Spanish flag wrapped around her neck ... and as soon as she raises her hand to commemorate the podium finish, Ukraine's Lyudmila Olyanovska scoots right past her to snag the bronze.

Garcia-Caro's face is absolutely priceless as she eats Olyanovska's dust ... looking devastated as she finally completes the event.

The finish has caused quite the controversy, though ... as both walkers appear to have both feet off the ground down the stretch -- AKA, running.

Fans have taken notice to the apparent rule-breaking ... but as of right now, it appears they both got off scot-free.

Olyanovska was awarded the third-place finish ... and Garcia-Caro's party was cut short.