Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Was Gifted Free Beyoncé Tickets

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson nabbed free tickets to one of the biggest concerts of 2023 -- something she just made public ... confirming she's part of the BeyHive.

In the judge's financial disclosure report for 2023 -- obtained by TMZ -- the SCOTUS Justice revealed she was gifted 4 tickets to Beyoncé's "Renaissance" world tour last year. No word on who she got 'em from -- but we know their value ... she cites them as $3,711.84.

Unclear which concert Justice Jackson went to ... but based on that price point -- it sounds like she had a great view, 'cause that amount divided by 4 comes out to about $927 a pop!

The "Renaissance" tickets weren't the only gifts disclosed in her report, BTW. Justice Jackson also acknowledged she received $10,000 worth of artwork from Lonnie Holley -- which Jackson noted was to decorate her Chambers.

Similarly, Dr. Kathi Earles-Ross and HU Scholars were noted as giving the Supreme Court Justice $2,500 in artwork as well, which was also for her private office.

Jackson and her fellow Supreme Court Justices had to release their financial disclosure reports Friday ... as you may have heard, the Justices have faced scrutiny of late for the gifts they've received in previous years, including trips and other lavish items.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in particular has faced some heat for reportedly receiving over 100 gifts valued at more than $2.4 million between 2004 and 2023 ... this according to a report from Fix the Court.

Yet, his 2023 financial disclosure report shows he only accepted one gift last year ... 2 photo albums worth $2K from Terence and Barbara Giroux. He DID, however, finally disclose 2 trips he took with Republican megadonor Harlan Crow in 2019 -- having previously stated he didn't know he had to report the luxury vacays.

Supreme Court Justices John G. Roberts, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett notably didn't disclose any gifts in their reports this year.

Although ... Sotomayor, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Jackson all listed book royalties of sorts -- which was to be expected. They each made a good haul from that, listing it as income.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.'s report was MIA ... but he'd previously requested an extension.