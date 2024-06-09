Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Underneath this bright ray of sunshine is a well-known singer who's all 'bout that bass but no treble. Put your celeb knowledge on the line, and see if you can guess the pretty-in-pink celebrity in the mixed-up pic!
She's collaborated with other big names in the music biz like Wiz Khalifa and Ariana Grande, and she just so happens to be a fan of the Kardashians, because she scored Kris Jenner in one of her music videos.
This talented musician just dropped her 6th studio album ... and the songs are "Timeless"!
Can you guess who she is?