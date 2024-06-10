Radio/TV Host Bobby Bones Sells Sprawling Nashville Home For $6.9M

Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is sealing a deal to sell his massive Nashville home for a cool $6.9 million ... TMZ has learned.

According to real estate records, obtained by TMZ, the 6-bed, 12-bath property sold on Tuesday. Looks like Bobby's turning a nice profit on the 14,804 sq ft. home, considering he bought it 4 years ago for $3,724,800.

The property features 3 building structures on 5 acres, and Bobby initially put it on the market in September 2023 for $9.25 million ... so the new buyer got a nice deal. Win-win for them and Bobby!

The property comes with all the bells and whistles including 3 gated entrances for privacy and security, a home theater, gym, lagoon-style pool and hot tub ... and a full sports arena for tennis, pickleball or basketball.

Parking shouldn't be an issue, either, with a 6-car garage.

Bobby, who won "Dancing with the Stars" in 2018, is also well known for hosting his nationally syndicated "The Bobby Bones Show" for iHeart.

He's also worked as a full-time mentor on "American Idol."

Carrie Prickett of Compass held the listing.