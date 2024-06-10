Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Radio/TV Host Bobby Bones Sells Sprawling Nashville Home For $6.9M

Host BOBBY BONES Unloads NASHVILLE HOME FOR $6.9 Mil!!!

Radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is sealing a deal to sell his massive Nashville home for a cool $6.9 million ... TMZ has learned.

According to real estate records, obtained by TMZ, the 6-bed, 12-bath property sold on Tuesday. Looks like Bobby's turning a nice profit on the 14,804 sq ft. home, considering he bought it 4 years ago for $3,724,800.

Paul Nicol of Luxury Lens

The property features 3 building structures on 5 acres, and Bobby initially put it on the market in September 2023 for $9.25 million ... so the new buyer got a nice deal. Win-win for them and Bobby!

The property comes with all the bells and whistles including 3 gated entrances for privacy and security, a home theater, gym, lagoon-style pool and hot tub ... and a full sports arena for tennis, pickleball or basketball.

Parking shouldn't be an issue, either, with a 6-car garage.

Paul Nicol of Luxury Lens

Bobby, who won "Dancing with the Stars" in 2018, is also well known for hosting his nationally syndicated "The Bobby Bones Show" for iHeart.

He's also worked as a full-time mentor on "American Idol."

Paul Nicol of Luxury Lens

Carrie Prickett of Compass held the listing.

Congrats to Bobby and the new owner!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later