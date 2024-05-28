Kellie Pickler Sells Nashville Home, Site of Late Husband's Suicide
Kellie Pickler has closed the chapter on a painful period of her life by selling her longtime Tennessee home -- where her husband, Kyle Jacobs, tragically took his own life.
According to property records, obtained by TMZ, the country singer closed on the 4-bed, 5-bath custom-built Nashville home on May 15 for $2.3 million.
The Tudor-style pad first hit the market back in November for $2.89 million. The price was then dropped to $2.6 million in March, and finally found a buyer after another price slash ... so Kelly didn't exactly hit the jackpot.
Nonetheless, Kellie purchased the 4,865 square-foot home back in February 2010 for $1.435 million, so she's still made a nice profit.
The listing comes nearly 15 months after Kellie's late husband Kyle was tragically found dead after shooting himself in the upstairs bedroom/office of the home.
Tennessee law doesn't require a seller to disclose a death in a house to potential buyers, but given Kelly's public status, prospective buyers were probably well aware.
Kellie tied the knot with the songwriter in 2011, and they both starred in "I Love Kellie Pickler" for 3 seasons starting in 2015.