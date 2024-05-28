Kellie Pickler Sells Nashville Home, Site of Late Husband's Suicide

Kellie Pickler has closed the chapter on a painful period of her life by selling her longtime Tennessee home -- where her husband, Kyle Jacobs, tragically took his own life.

According to property records, obtained by TMZ, the country singer closed on the 4-bed, 5-bath custom-built Nashville home on May 15 for $2.3 million.

The Tudor-style pad first hit the market back in November for $2.89 million. The price was then dropped to $2.6 million in March, and finally found a buyer after another price slash ... so Kelly didn't exactly hit the jackpot.

Nonetheless, Kellie purchased the 4,865 square-foot home back in February 2010 for $1.435 million, so she's still made a nice profit.

The listing comes nearly 15 months after Kellie's late husband Kyle was tragically found dead after shooting himself in the upstairs bedroom/office of the home.

Tennessee law doesn't require a seller to disclose a death in a house to potential buyers, but given Kelly's public status, prospective buyers were probably well aware.