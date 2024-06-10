Viral Suspended License Driver Gets Learner's Permit

Play video content Instagram/@dionnewebstercox

The Michigan man who shouldn't have been driving has yet another update to provide -- as he just took a major step in getting his license ... and it was documented on camera.

As you know, Corey Harris left a judge thoroughly stunned when he appeared in his virtual court hearing from behind the wheel of a car ... despite the fact he was facing a charge for driving with a suspended license.

The drama resulted in Harris being ordered to surrender himself last month -- which got even crazier when the judge realized he never had a license, in the first place. Things are on the up and up now, 'cause he got somewhat of a greenlight to get behind the wheel.

In a new video, Harris has now shown he's taken steps to legally acquire a license -- nabbing his learner's permit Friday.

Check it out ... his attorney posted this footage, where Harris does a little dance after swinging by Michigan’s Secretary of State's office, after successfully passing his test.

Harris reportedly believed he had a license prior to his legal saga ... as his privileges to get one were suspended back in 2007 over failed child support payments.

Unfortunately, he learned the hard way this wasn't the case. Nonetheless, Harris can go for his road test on July 7 ... a month before his next court hearing. His lawyer says CH's misdemeanor charge could be downgraded to a civil infraction if he has a license by then.