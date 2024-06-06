Viral Suspended License Driver Never Had One At All, Arrested Again

Play video content YouTube / Hon J Cedric Simpson Live Feed

Talk about pressing your luck, the guy who Zoom'd into court while behind the wheel -- to face a suspended license charge, mind you -- shouldn't have been driving ... like, ever!

Corey Harris -- who went viral in the aftermath of the court video conference gone wrong -- had another court appearance this week, and actually made it in person this time ... but hizzoner dropped a bombshell about Corey's driving status.

Judge Cedric Simpson kicked off the hearing saying he wanted to set the record straight ... and, ya gotta watch the clip for yourself -- 'cause it's as wild as the rest of this saga.

Judge Simpson says Harris has never had a license -- not in Michigan, and not anywhere in the good ol' U.S. of A.

After some back and forth with the attorneys, Judge Simpson dropped another bombshell ... he says Harris has a bench warrant over a different driving with a suspended license case from 2015.

No shocker, the bailiff immediately took Harris into custody.

Harris' wife, who was in the court, told ABC's Detroit affiliate they paid the fines for the 2015 suspended license incident, and said she was shocked he was back behind bars.