Kevin Jonas Undergoes Skin Cancer Surgery, Urges Others To Get Moles Checked

Kevin Jonas has undergone a procedure to remove a cancerous mole on his forehead -- and he's also turning it into a reminder for everyone to get themselves checked out.

The singer filmed himself on an examination table before the surgery in an IG clip KJ posted Tuesday -- explaining he was getting rid of the basal cell carcinoma just below his hairline, which had started to grow.

The clip then cuts to post-surgery, showing Kevin peeling back the bandage. But, for those who might feel queasy at the sight ... he covered it with an emoji, so no gruesome-ness.

He wasn't there for too long ... 'cause in the final part of the clip, he was back in his car, bandage-free, saying it was time to head home and heal.

Kevin added ... "Friendly reminder to get your moles checked 🙏."

Kevin joins the ranks of stars advocating for vigilance in getting moles checked. Richard Simmons said in March he discovered the same cancer under his eyes years ago ... just days after Christie Brinkley revealed she caught her cancer early, and had it removed.