Southern Miss Football's MJ Daniels Dead At 21, Shot & Killed In Car

University of Southern Mississippi cornerback Marcus "MJ" Daniels Jr. -- who also played for Ole Miss -- was tragically shot and killed in his car this week, police confirmed.

He was just 21 years old.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said the shooting happened Tuesday night near Highway 49 in Mississippi.

The HPD said a male victim was found unresponsive in his vehicle ... and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was later identified as Daniels Jr.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the Daniels family," HPD chief Hardy Sims said. "We are doing all that we can to locate the perpetrators to bring justice to the victim and his family."

Southern Miss officials said in a statement Wednesday afternoon they were heartbroken over the news ... sending their thoughts and prayers to "his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."

Daniels Jr., a Mississippi native, was a four-star prospect who signed with Ole Miss out of high school in 2021. He played two seasons there ... before transferring to USM in 2023. He logged 29 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in his 12 games for the Golden Eagles.

The senior student-athlete was expected to start as safety this upcoming season.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 601-545-4971 ... or email at www.p3tips.com.