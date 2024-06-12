People Allegedly Electrocuted in Hot Tub at Mexican Resort, CPR Administered

Play video content

At least 2 people were allegedly electrocuted at a resort in Mexico -- and the aftermath appears to have been caught on camera ... which shows one person receiving CPR.

This video is making the rounds on social media, and it purports to capture the moments after at least two individuals were zapped in a jacuzzi at a hotel Tuesday evening near Puerto Peñasco along the Gulf of California.

The footage shows a big crowd standing around a hot tub on the grounds ... and you can see one man get yanked out by others, while another person is laid out flat on their back.

You can see someone doing chest compressions on the person who's on the ground ... this while everyone else watches in horror and screams. The guy who got pulled out of the tub ends up on his own two feet and walks away ... looking confused and flustered.

The exact details of what happened are still fuzzy -- but folks online, who claim to have witnesses to this, allege the tub had a surge of electricity run through it ... which allegedly ended up hurting the people inside. It's unclear how many people might've been affected.

TMZ obtained video of ambulances arriving on the scene afterward -- although we don't know if anyone was transported to the hospital, or what their condition might be at this point.

We spoke to local cops -- specifically, the Municipal Public Security Office in Puerto Peñasco -- and an official there acknowledged to TMZ that officers had in fact responded to this ... but couldn't provide any further detail.

We've tried contacting other public service agencies in town for more info ... but haven't had any luck connecting.