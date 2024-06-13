Tony Bennett's Daughters Claim Brother Is Not Being Forthcoming on Family Trust's Value

Tony Bennett's kids appear ready to engage in a legal war -- his daughters are accusing their older brother of not being forthcoming on where all their dad's dough has gone.

Antonia and Johanna Bennett just filed legal docs claiming their sibling, Danny Bennett, hasn't been straight with them over questions about the finances of the Bennett Family Trust -- which they say Danny has been running as trustee.

Per the docs, obtained by TMZ, Antonia and Johanna say they've grown suspicious of what exactly Danny has done with their father's fortune -- estimating that their dad brought in north of $100 million in live performances alone over the past 15 years of his active career.

The daughters say they've been told by Danny and others that are helping manage the family trust that Tony's estate is really only worth about $7 million or so ... which they're incredulous over, as they say it's hard to believe their dad only had that much money in his estate.

Johanna and Antonia also claim that there's been a sale of Tony's catalog of music, his royalties and his likeness rights since Danny's taken over -- but they allege they've been left in the dark over the financial details ... let alone what exactly was sold.

The daughters also claim Danny oversaw a recent auction of Tony's remaining belongings -- and say he forced them to quickly decide what stuff they wanted to be excluded ... with them further alleging he'd just sell anything if there was a disagreement about which kid should get it.

What's more ... Johanna and Antonia claim that Danny has received $4.2 million in gifts from Tony over the years -- which they say is more than double what any of the other three children have gotten. Bottom line, they seem to think something fishy is afoot here.

As beneficiaries of the family trust, the girls are demanding a full accounting of the assets in the trust -- including an order forcing Danny to hand over the financial info they've been seeking.