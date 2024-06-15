Bill Maher Says Father's Day Should Be a Time Dad's Rethink How They Raise Kids

Play video content HBO

Father's Day should be a time to rethink parenting so kids aren't running the show at home ... so grouses Bill Maher!

The "Real Time" host bore in on the whole "Gentle Parenting" movement, where parents treat kids like right-thinking adults. Turns out cow-towing to children does great harm to the kids parents think they're nurturing. Bill notes the run-of-the-mill high school student has the same level of anxiety as a psychiatric patient in the early 1950s. Nuff said.

Mr. Maher argues the OG traditional dad, or trad dad, is the answer. Go back to treating kids like they are -- little people without judgment who need discipline and preparation for real life.

In other words, get tough dads. When kids question you about why they need to do something, respond with "Because I said so." It's a legit answer.

If the goal is to raise kids so they can function and even excel when they're released into the wild, the gentle-parenting dad is empirically an abject failure, So toughen up pops!!!

