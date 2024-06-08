Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bill Maher Says the U.S. Has Failed By Running Inhumane Prisons

Bill Maher We Should Be Ashamed of Our Prisons ... And We're All Paying the Price

PRISON PROBLEMS
Bill Maher made a strong case Friday night for the U.S. to come to Jesus -- even though he doesn't believe in Jesus -- because of the way we treat prisoners.

The 'Real Time' host castigated us for the whole, "lock-em-up-and-throw-away-the key" mentality. You make a rape joke you get canceled, except for prison rape jokes -- for that you get laughs. As he says, we view sodomy as the appropriate comeuppance for criminal behavior.

Fact is ... 95% of prisoners get out, and they come out worse than when they went in. That's because conditions in many/most prisons are deplorable. Inmates sleep on the floor and fight for toilets because of overcrowding.

And speaking of overcrowding, we house 2 million inmates in the U.S. ... more than Russia.

Bill grouses that prisons force inmates to become racist. They have to join a racial group and profess hatred for other groups.  It's that or die, and it's a byproduct of the way prisons are run.

You should watch the vid ... it's really eye-opening.

