Ian McKellen Hospitalized After Falling Off Stage ... During London Performance

Ian McKellen stepped into the spotlight in London and ended up in a hospital ... this after taking a nasty fall during a theater performance this week.

The actor -- who turned 85 last month -- was hospitalized Monday after losing his footing in a "Player Kings" fight scene and falling off stage ... this according to multiple reports out of the UK.

Ian plays John Falstaff in 'PK' -- a new West End production of Shakespeare's Henry IV parts one and two -- and he was circling a battle scene when he tumbled off the front of the stage, screaming in pain as he hit the deck.

The full extent of Ian's injuries is unclear ... but it was serious enough for theater staff to run to his aid. The play was then scrapped entirely and the audience was evacuated from the theater as Ian was taken for medical attention.

Ian's been performing in "Player Kings" at the Noël Coward Theatre in London since April, and the production has only a few weeks of shows remaining.

He's been outspoken about turning down lots of roles in his old age, but was open to doing this play, and recently said he'd consider playing Gandalf again in a potential 'Lord of the Rings' movie ... although, he admits whenever he gets a script now, he considers the possibility it may be his last.

