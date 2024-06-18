Landon Donovan Blames Viral Euro 2024 Look On Hair Transplant, Ex-Teammate Claims

Landon Donovan is opening up on what the heck was going on with his hair during UEFA Euro coverage on Monday ... with his old teammate claiming it was all due to a recent transplant.

The U.S. soccer legend had quite a unique look on his head during the Fox broadcast ... with a distinct triangle appearing behind his ear -- leading to a ton of speculation on social media.

During a hilarious text exchange with former LA Galaxy teammate Mike Magee, Donovan provided an explanation for his new cut ... admitting he underwent a hair transplant two weeks ago -- and was told it wouldn't show up on camera!!

Unfortunately for Donovan, it certainly did ... and the internet had plenty of jokes to throw around at his expense, with a user on X saying ... "Landon Donovan's barber is currently being detained by authorities."

Another user chimed in with ... "Did Landon Donovan literally run out of the barbers half way through a haircut because he was late for work?"