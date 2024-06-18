Oakley Founder Shatters Beyoncé & Jay-Z's CA Real Estate Record with Malibu Estate Sale

Move over Jay-Z and Beyoncé -- there's a new real estate mogul in town, and it's the guy who founded Oakley ... 'cause he just sold his cliffside estate for a record-breaking number.

James Jannard -- the billionaire who's behind the iconic sunglasses and apparel brand -- just unloaded a mansion he's owned in Malibu for the past 22 years ... and he scored a massive profit,' cause he sold it for a whopping $210 million ... this according to the L.A. Times.

The outlet reports Jannard sold the 9.5-acre oceanfront compound to a Delaware LLC -- and that it was done quietly ... 'cause the property never technically hit the market. BTW ... JJ bought this home way back in '02 for a mere $31 mil. So, yeah .... a $179 million windfall.

TMZ has pulled the publicly available docs for the home ... and it shows the new owner took out a $203 million loan for this place -- which suggests the $210 selling price is accurate.

The title documents we got a hold of also show that the changing of hands here was all going down in May -- with things getting finalized officially toward the end of that month.

Of course, this figure is now the highest a home has been sold for in California history -- a title that Jay and Bey held after buying a Malibu property last year for a cool $200 million. That was the record then ... and now, Jannard is the new king on the mountaintop.

His Malibu estate is sweeping ... with the main house featuring eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms -- and the rest of the property includes two guesthouses, a courtyard with a garden and a pool that overlooks the ocean.

