Rick Ross' Ex Tia Kemp Curses Him For Celebrating Last Child Support Check

Rick Ross had a wish granted this past Father's Day ... he doled out his FINAL child support payment to his ex-GF Tia Kemp ... who's not too happy he made the news public!!!

Rozay was all smiles as he asked his followers on Sunday if they would rather celebrate Father's Day, or writing your last child support check. He sorta gloated as both events were falling on the same day for him!

The "Aston Martin Music" rapper apparently finished his financial obligation to his son William Roberts III and called the fact it was happening on Daddy's day an act of God -- mo money, less problems for him!!!

Tia didn't share Ross' POV of good fortune and ripped him a new one -- while also threatening to keep him bound to child support while their son attends college for the next few years!!!

Her burning rage didn't stop there ... Tia later burned some Rick Ross memorabilia and claimed she makes enough from her club appearances to not miss his money.

Young William is a 3-star football recruit attending Bethune College next season -- so, a scholarship might handle some of his education, but a judge could still approve child support to cover the difference.