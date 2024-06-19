TMZ TV Hot Takes: Justin Timberlake DWI Arrest, Steve-O, Bill Belichick
TMZ TV Hot Takes Justin's DWI Bust ... Steve-O, Bill Belichick
Justin Timberlake got busted in New York, Steve-O got a new tattoo on his face and Bill Belichick was smitten with his new girlfriend ... all this and more on today's hot takes.
TMZ Live
First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles have the latest on Justin's DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, including photos from the moment he got out of jail.
TMZ on TV
Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew breaks down Steve-O's new ink ... a penis drawn on his face by none other than Post Malone.
TMZ Sports
And, on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo bring the inside scoop on Bill's first meeting with Jordon Hudson.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!