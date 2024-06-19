TMZ TV Hot Takes: Justin Timberlake DWI Arrest, Steve-O, Bill Belichick

Justin Timberlake got busted in New York, Steve-O got a new tattoo on his face and Bill Belichick was smitten with his new girlfriend ... all this and more on today's hot takes.

First up on "TMZ Live" Harvey and Charles have the latest on Justin's DWI arrest in Sag Harbor, including photos from the moment he got out of jail.

Over on "TMZ on TV" our crew breaks down Steve-O's new ink ... a penis drawn on his face by none other than Post Malone.

And, on "TMZ Sports" Michael and Mojo bring the inside scoop on Bill's first meeting with Jordon Hudson.