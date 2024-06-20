New Video Shows NYC Worker Devastated After Elderly Man's Decapitated in Accident
Decapitated Man Video Shows Devastated NYC Worker ... After Tragic, Fatal Accident
An elderly man was recently decapitated in Brooklyn -- and now, new video has captured the grisly scene, including the gut-wrenching reaction of a city worker involved in the accident.
A clip of this tragic incident from last week is making the rounds online -- showing the moments after a NYC Department of Transportation truck struck and killed a man who was crossing the street ... with the force of the vehicle severing the victim's head from his body.
This is hard to see, but watch if you're inclined. A bystander recorded what happened moments after this poor guy was hit ... and the head ended up far from where the body lay.
A man in a work vest -- presumably the driver -- is seen kneeling in the street, rocking back and forth while police officers arrive ... and at one point, you see him buckle further ... looking absolutely devastated. A woman is standing next to him, seemingly trying to console him.
The woman filming says the driver turned the corner and made contact with the victim -- which ultimately killed him.
The incident took place last Wednesday in the New York City borough at around 3:30 PM, according to police. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.
The victim was later identified as an 86-year-old and someone who lived just down the street from the incident. The exact circumstances of the collision haven't been released just yet.