New Video Shows NYC Worker Devastated After Elderly Man's Decapitated in Accident

Play video content

An elderly man was recently decapitated in Brooklyn -- and now, new video has captured the grisly scene, including the gut-wrenching reaction of a city worker involved in the accident.

A clip of this tragic incident from last week is making the rounds online -- showing the moments after a NYC Department of Transportation truck struck and killed a man who was crossing the street ... with the force of the vehicle severing the victim's head from his body.

This is hard to see, but watch if you're inclined. A bystander recorded what happened moments after this poor guy was hit ... and the head ended up far from where the body lay.

A man in a work vest -- presumably the driver -- is seen kneeling in the street, rocking back and forth while police officers arrive ... and at one point, you see him buckle further ... looking absolutely devastated. A woman is standing next to him, seemingly trying to console him.

Play video content Fox 5 NY

The woman filming says the driver turned the corner and made contact with the victim -- which ultimately killed him.

The incident took place last Wednesday in the New York City borough at around 3:30 PM, according to police. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.