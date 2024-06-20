Oakland Juneteenth Celebration Ends in Dramatic Shooting Caught on Video

Play video content Instagram/@28madi_

An Oakland Juneteenth celebration ended in tragedy when multiple people got shot ... and the whole thing was on video, including footage of folks running and ducking for cover.

The festivities went down at Lake Merritt -- a lagoon centrally located in the city -- and took a turn for the worse Wednesday evening ... after a group of individuals started doing donuts in cars and on motorbikes at a major intersection in town.

Video from the sideshow before bullets started flying looks relatively fun/ innocent -- this type of thing is common in the Bay Area, BTW -- with lots of laughing and enjoying themselves.

However, this is where cops say everything went wrong ... 'cause a fight broke out in the crowd that ended with unknown gunmen firing multiple shots back and forth ... and injuring several people in the process.

The follow-up clip shows several bodies laid out on the ground, either after being shot or keeping down to avoid the bullets as gunshot after gunshot echoes around the intersection.

People can also be seen rendering aid to one person who is lying out on the sidewalk after the shooting. Oakland Police have confirmed multiple people were shot, but have not provided an exact number ... and have not yet confirmed any fatalities either.

It's not the first time a shooting's gone down during Juneteenth celebrations in that area. Back in 2021, a 22-year-old was killed and six more were injured at the Lake Merritt celebration.