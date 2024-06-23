Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

"Stare blankly ahead" at this mashed-up macho man and you may just score a touchdown! Can you put your celeb knowledge on the line(backer) and guess the unknown star in the altered photo?

This Hollywood icon first rose to fame looking AND playing fierce on the field, however today you can watch him on your screens offering some wisdom backstage... that is until Heidi Klum gives her two cents!

If you still aren't sure, today marks 20 years since playing one of his most iconic roles ...