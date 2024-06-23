'Bridgerton' Simone Ashley Defends Costar Nicola Coughlan From Body Shamers

Nicola Coughlan's haters aren't going to stop hating ... but, that's fine 'cause she's an inspiration to women everywhere who's not letting it get to her -- so says her costar.

Simone Ashley -- who's played Kate in the second and third seasons of the show -- recently answered questions about the hate her costar's received from people online who have criticized her body since her famous sex scene from the recently released third season of the show.

Ashley's pretty upfront ... telling festivalgoers in Monaco haters gonna hate, but it's not affecting Nicole -- assuring everyone she's very tough, and responding to all the hate with confidence and intelligence.

Plus, SA says she views Nicola as an inspiration to all people -- especially women ... something even the haters can't tear away from her.

Coughlan has handled the media scrutiny surrounding her intimate scenes with humor ... even having to handle seemingly positive reactions which have proven backhanded compliments at time.

Take Nicola's comments a couple weeks ago after a fan called her "brave" for undressing on the show. Coughlan agreed ... saying more people with "perfect breasts" need to go topless 'cause they don't get nearly enough representation.

The second part of season 3 came out just last week, and the whole season's shattering Netflix records ... so, both Simone and Nicola have to be happy with their success.