BKFC Says They're Down To Put Ryan Garcia On Card After Boxer Expresses Interest

If Ryan Garcia is serious about fighting bare knuckle, BKFC has a spot for the boxing star ... David Feldman tells TMZ Sports.

The idea originated late last week when the 25-year-old, 25-1 fighter, who was just suspended for one year, told us he'd be interested in fighting in the UFC and/or BKFC.

"I like 'Suga' Sean [O'Malley] cause he defended me [after cheating allegations]. But if he really wants to run it in the UFC, I'll run it. Or Bare Knuckle. S***, I'm ready to fight anyone at this point," King Ry said Friday afternoon.

But, would Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship want Garcia?

The answer is a resounding yes.

Feldman says while Ryan wouldn't be licensed in America -- boxing commissions honor suspensions from other states (meaning RG, banned for a year by New York, wouldn't be able to get a license in Nevada or California, etc.) -- he would be down to put Garcia on one of their international events.

FYI, BKFC has several upcoming events overseas -- including a fight card in August in Coventry, UK, and one in October in Marbella, Spain.

As for who the opponent could be, BKFC, who recently welcomed Conor McGregor as a part owner of the org, has worked with big-name fighters in the past, including Mike Perry, Luke Rockhold, Michael "Venom" Page and Eddie Alvarez.

All three of those fighters are significantly bigger than Ryan (especially Mike, MVP and Luke), but you get the point -- there are big fights out there to be made featuring Ryan Garcia.