Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr.'s Son DeAndre Dies By Suicide

Tragedy struck Roy Jones Jr.'s family over the weekend ... as the boxing legend's son, DeAndre, died by suicide, TMZ Sports has learned.

55-year-old Jones Jr. released a statement on the heartbreaking loss on Monday ... saying, "Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday."

Jones Jr. went on to say he was with DeAndre the night before his passing.

"I'm so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family," he added. "I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life."

"God gives it and God should be the one to take it away."

DeAndre was one of Jones Jr.'s three children he shares with his wife.

Jones Jr. thanked his fans for their support during this time ... and requested privacy as his family processes the loss.