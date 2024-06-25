Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Parades Stanley Cup Around FL Bar, Dunks It In Ocean
The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions ... and star forward Matthew Tkachuk is celebrating accordingly -- parading it around a Florida bar, before dipping it in the ocean!
The 26-year-old took Lord Stanley to the Elbo Room -- an iconic watering hole in Fort Lauderdale -- bright and early on Tuesday ... and he created quite the scene.
Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett are drowning people with beer at the Elbo Room @spittinchiclets— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 25, 2024 @barstoolsports
pic.twitter.com/yzvpf491ex
Alongside Sam Bennett, Tkachuk helped give fans a chance to do something many could only dream of -- drink out of the trophy ... just hours after the team had won it over Edmonton in Game 7 of the Finals.
Check out some footage from the bar ... one fan got absolutely doused with beer as the dudes poured boozed from the cup -- while another was able to waterfall from it a bit more gently.
The beer is flowing from the Stanley Cup at Elbo room this morning. #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/gacBgggD1I— vektorious (@v3ktorious) June 25, 2024 @v3ktorious
The shenanigans at Elbo Room were just the beginning of a fun morning for the legendary trophy ... as it eventually made its way to the sea -- where Tkachuk took it for a nice swim in the Atlantic.
The Stanley Cup has made it to the Atlantic Ocean 🏆#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/ETsZuQFZ4W— David R (@David954FLA) June 25, 2024 @David954FLA
The official parade to celebrate the team's first-ever Stanley Cup will take place on Sunday ... but seems the guys are more than willing to give their fans a preview of what will come.
Enjoy the next few days, Florida ... ya'll have certainly earned it!