Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Parades Stanley Cup Around FL Bar ... Dunks It In Ocean!!!

The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions ... and star forward Matthew Tkachuk is celebrating accordingly -- parading it around a Florida bar, before dipping it in the ocean!

The 26-year-old took Lord Stanley to the Elbo Room -- an iconic watering hole in Fort Lauderdale -- bright and early on Tuesday ... and he created quite the scene.

Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett are drowning people with beer at the Elbo Room @spittinchiclets



pic.twitter.com/yzvpf491ex — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 25, 2024 @barstoolsports

Alongside Sam Bennett, Tkachuk helped give fans a chance to do something many could only dream of -- drink out of the trophy ... just hours after the team had won it over Edmonton in Game 7 of the Finals.

Check out some footage from the bar ... one fan got absolutely doused with beer as the dudes poured boozed from the cup -- while another was able to waterfall from it a bit more gently.

The beer is flowing from the Stanley Cup at Elbo room this morning. #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/gacBgggD1I — vektorious (@v3ktorious) June 25, 2024 @v3ktorious

The shenanigans at Elbo Room were just the beginning of a fun morning for the legendary trophy ... as it eventually made its way to the sea -- where Tkachuk took it for a nice swim in the Atlantic.

The Stanley Cup has made it to the Atlantic Ocean 🏆#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/ETsZuQFZ4W — David R (@David954FLA) June 25, 2024 @David954FLA

The official parade to celebrate the team's first-ever Stanley Cup will take place on Sunday ... but seems the guys are more than willing to give their fans a preview of what will come.