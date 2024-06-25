Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Parades Stanley Cup Around FL Bar, Dunks It In Ocean

Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Parades Stanley Cup Around FL Bar ... Dunks It In Ocean!!!

Instagram/@fortlauderdalebeach

The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions ... and star forward Matthew Tkachuk is celebrating accordingly -- parading it around a Florida bar, before dipping it in the ocean!

The 26-year-old took Lord Stanley to the Elbo Room -- an iconic watering hole in Fort Lauderdale -- bright and early on Tuesday ... and he created quite the scene.

Alongside Sam Bennett, Tkachuk helped give fans a chance to do something many could only dream of -- drink out of the trophy ... just hours after the team had won it over Edmonton in Game 7 of the Finals.

Check out some footage from the bar ... one fan got absolutely doused with beer as the dudes poured boozed from the cup -- while another was able to waterfall from it a bit more gently.

The shenanigans at Elbo Room were just the beginning of a fun morning for the legendary trophy ... as it eventually made its way to the sea -- where Tkachuk took it for a nice swim in the Atlantic.

The official parade to celebrate the team's first-ever Stanley Cup will take place on Sunday ... but seems the guys are more than willing to give their fans a preview of what will come.

Enjoy the next few days, Florida ... ya'll have certainly earned it!

